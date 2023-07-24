Foreign suppliers, such as Google, Apple, Meta (Facebook), Microsoft, Netflix and TikTok, paid 3.94 trillion VND (169 million USD) in taxes in the first half of 2023, according to the General Department of Taxation (GDT).

Foreign suppliers pay taxes of nearly 170 million USD in H1

Over 3.4 trillion VND was declared and paid through an electronic portal dedicated to them, which was put into operation on March 21, 2022. To date, 57 foreign suppliers have registered to declare and pay taxes through the portal.

Since then, tax payments by foreign suppliers have been valued at more than 7.36 trillion VND.

According to Director of the GDT’s Large Taxpayers Division Nguyen Bang Thang, with the operation of the portal over the past more than one year, Vietnam has affirmed its position as one of the four countries leading ASEAN in terms of applying cross-border tax collection through one portal.

Tax authorities will continue to create maximum favourable conditions for foreign suppliers and domestic organisations so that they can expand operations in Vietnam.

On the other hand, they will apply strict sanctions and handle organisations that intentionally commit tax violations in accordance with law, Thang added./.