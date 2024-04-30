The disbursement of public investment in the first four months of this year was estimated to meet 14.66% of the set target and 15.65% of the plan assigned by the Prime Minister, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Work at a bridge construction - part of the western ring road of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho. (Photo: VNA)

Seven ministries and central agencies and 35 localities posted estimated disbursement rates higher than the national average, the ministry said.

Localities and agencies recording high disbursement include Vietnam Television (73.48%), the Ministry of Construction (41.44%), the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (28.28%), the Ministry of Transport (25.64%), Long An (38.25%), Phu Tho (32.25%), Tien Giang (31.2%), and Lao Cai (30.56 %).

There are seven ministries and central agencies with a disbursement rate of 0%, and 25 localities posting disbursement rates below 15%.

The ministry said that although the disbursement rate of public investment in all fields is improving, there remain many obstacles hindering the disbursement progress, such as those related to key national projects. Many localities have yet to complete their detail plans on the allocation of State budget to component projects in their localities, according to the ministry.

In addition, other reasons affecting the disbursement progress such as pending problems yet to be solved relating to policies, mechanisms, site clearance, compensation and resettlement, material prices, and the supply of construction materials.

Moreover, in the first months of the year, investors of new construction projects are focusing on completing investment procedures, selecting contractors, and detailed design./.