As many as 25 out of 28 northern localities reported positive annual growth in industrial production in the first four months of 2024, heard the 10th meeting of industry and trade sectors from 28 northern cities and provinces in Hanoi on May 17.

At the meeting (Photo: chinhphu.vn)

Among them, 11 achieved a growth rate of 10% or higher. Industrial hubs like Thai Nguyen, Quang Ninh, Bac Giang, Hai Phong, and Hanoi regained strong industrial growth momentum.

In the period, the total retail sales of goods and services in the region reached over 1.4 trillion VND (58.3 million USD), reflecting a 12.3% year-on-year increase. Additionally, the region's export turnover jumped by 18.3% annually, reaching an impressive figure of 120.7 billion USD.

Among the standout performers in export growth, Hai Phong reported 16 billion USD, marking a 21% rise. Thai Nguyen saw a 14.7% expansion to 17.8 billion USD, and Bac Giang 16.5 billion USD, up 22%. In total, 24 out of 28 localities reported positive export growth.

Delegates at the event discussed various policies and solutions aimed at further enhancing the economic landscape. Key topics included improving business environment, competitiveness, and regional connectivity through effective State management, planning and zoning.

The focus was on developing industrial production, particularly in priority industries that capitalise on local advantages. There was a call for pooling public investment in industrial and trade infrastructure, increasing training on global economic integration, and maximising the benefits of signed free trade agreements.

Mechanisms, solutions, and strategic orientations for industry development among the localities were also put on table./.