Finance Plus

ACB proposes $20 million non-life insurance subsidiary

Duc Anh
20:23 | 24/03/2026
Southern lender ACB has unveiled a formal proposal to establish a non-life insurance subsidiary as part of a strategic pivot to evolve into a comprehensive financial services provider by 2030.
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Slated to operate as a limited liability company with initial charter capital of $20 million, the new entity, branded as ACB Insurance, follows an updated proposal dated March 19.

ACB proposes $20 million non-life insurance subsidiary

Ownership structure involves two wholly owned subsidiaries: ACB Asset Management Co., Ltd., which will hold a 91 per cent stake, and ACB Securities Co., Ltd., holding the remaining nine per cent.

The Vietnamese non-life insurance sector is entering a ‘new growth phase’, characterised by resilience despite broader economic fluctuations.

According to a report by Kafi Research, the market recorded a 10.1 per cent on-year increase in premium revenue during the first nine months of 2025, reaching approximately $2.57 billion.

Despite this momentum, the sector remains significantly under-penetrated. Vietnam's non-life insurance penetration stands at a mere 0.8 per cent of GDP, notably lower than regional peers such as Malaysia at 1.4 per cent or Singapore at 1.8 per cent.

Kafi Research identifies health insurance as the core non-life segment, accounting for 36 per cent of revenue, followed by motor vehicle insurance at 23 per cent.

While the outlook is bolstered by regulatory updates such as Decree No.105/2025/ND-CP, which adjusts compulsory fire and explosion insurance fees, the sector faces rising pressure from climate-related risks.

Against this market backdrop, ACB Insurance intends to capitalise on the parent bank's internal ecosystem to drive rapid expansion. The group plans to leverage a network of 389 branches and a customer base exceeding eight million to integrate insurance products directly into retail and SME banking portfolios.

By doing so, ACB aims to diversify revenue streams through fees, financial returns from funds, and secondary income from appraisal and reinsurance services.

While Kafi Research projects a market-wide compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.7 per cent through to 2029, ACB has set considerably more aggressive internal targets. The bank expects its subsidiary to achieve a CAGR in premium revenue exceeding 50 per cent over the first five years, aiming for a total asset scale of $80 million and a market share of over 1.5 per cent by 2030.

The competitive environment for this venture is defined by high concentration, with the top five non-life insurers currently controlling 49.6 per cent of the market.

Industry leaders PVI Insurance and Bao Viet Insurance maintain the largest shares at 18.1 per cent and 12.5 per cent respectively, followed by Bao Minh Insurance Corporation, Military Insurance Corporation, and BIDV Insurance Corporation.

ACB’s entry reflects a growing trend of “bank-backed” insurance entities, such as the 2024 establishment of Techcom Insurance and the resurgence of firms like OPES and HD Insurance, which are tied to VPBank and HDBank ecosystems.

To distinguish itself, ACB Insurance plans to offer a comprehensive suite of products covering property, cargo, aviation, motor vehicle, and health segments, with an initial focus on property and health products that offer stable profit margins.

Financial stability remains a core component of the expansion plan, with the parent bank reporting a strong capital position. ACB recorded a non-performing loan ratio of 0.99 per cent as of December 31, 2025, maintaining a position among the top three lenders for asset quality in the system.

Duc Anh
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