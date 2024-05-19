In January-April period, four localities reported export revenue of over US$10 billion each, an increase of two compared to the same period last year, reported the General Department of Viet Nam Customs.

During January-April, Ho Chi Minh City remains the leading export locality with export revenue of US$14.78 billion, up 15.92 percent - Photo: VGP/Thuy Dung

They are Ho Chi Minh City, the northern provinces of Bac Ninh and Thai Nguyen and the southern province of Binh Duong.

Specifically, Ho Chi Minh City gained an export revenue of US$14.78 billion, up 15.92 percent, followed by Bac Ninh with US$11.22 billion.

Thai Nguyen's export value reached US$10.96 billion, a year-on-year increase of 17.87 percent while Binh Duong earned US$10.7 billion, up 12.92 percent.

During the reviewed period, the total export turnover of Viet Nam reached US$123.98 billion, up 15.11 percent.

In 2023, nine localities joined the US$10 billion export club, namely Ho Chi Minh City (US$42.46 billion), Bac Ninh (US$39.3 billion), Binh Duong (US$30.6 billion), Hai Phong (US$26.8 billion), Thai Nguyen (US$25.69 billion), Bac Giang (US$24.5 billion), Dong Nai (US$21.62 billion), Ha Noi (US$16.66 billion) and Phu Tho.

Meanwhile, localities with lowest export turnover in 2023 included Lai Chau (US$13 million), Dien Bien (US$22.46 million), Son La (US$25.58 million), Bac Kan (US$37.69 million), Ninh Thuan (US$62.55 million), Cao Bang (US$85.856 million), Dak Nong (US$100.26 million), Ha Giang (US$146 million), Quang Binh (US$180 million) and Tuyen Quang (US$183.8 million)./.