(TBTCO) - Vietnam has been topped the list of leading destinations in the world for winter, which has been announced by the oldest daily in France, Le Figaro, the Nhan dan newspaper reported.

Peaceful beauty in Ninh Binh province.

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam has been topped the list of leading destinations in the world for winter, which has been announced by the oldest daily in France, Le Figaro, the Nhan dan newspaper reported.

According to Le Figaro, Vietnam possesses a treasure of world heritages such as Ha Long Bay with its astonishing landscapes, and Trang An Tourism Complex which is known as Ha Long Bay on land.

Ninh Binh also has wonderful mountains that are covered by a vegetation overlooks rice fields and ancient temples, said Le Figaro. The newspaper also suggested that in order to experience the rich land, the cradle of many long-standing cultural values, visitors should leave their luggage at Maison Que, a resort among rice fields, and then go boating and exploring caves.

Le Figaro noted that travellers should not miss the central region in Vietnam with many unexplored destinations, including Phu Yen Province with its long beaches or the ancient Champa ruins and rituals at sacred temples in Binh Dinh province.

Tourists will enjoy a wonderful and quiet time relaxing at the world's leading resorts in Phu Yen, along with experiences of coral diving and taking cruises around the peaceful waters.

Following snow leopards in Ladakh (India), windy Seychelles Archipelago in the Indian Ocean, watching the northern lights in Lofoten (Norway), the "tropical paradise" in Thailand, and crossing the equator in Ecuador, were also among the suggestions by Le Figaro for visitors during winter./.