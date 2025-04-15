Gov’t negotiating team for trade talks with US set up

The Government negotiating team on trade issues with the US is headed by Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien.

A Government negotiating team on trade issues with the US has been established per a decision issued by the Prime Minister on April 12.

The team is headed by Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien, with Deputy Minister Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan serving as deputy head.

Other members include deputy ministers from the Ministries of Finance, Agriculture and Environment, Science and Technology, Foreign Affairs, and Home Affairs, a Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam, and Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade will serve as the team’s standing agency.

A working group composed of officials from relevant ministries and agencies will assist in the negotiation process.

The team has three main responsibilities: leading the development of negotiation scenarios and plans with the US on a reciprocal trade agreement in the spirit of 'harmonised benefits, shared risks' with national interests in mind; conducting negotiations to reach an appropriate, stable and mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreement; and reporting to the Prime Minister on the process and results, including policy recommendations for implementation after the agreement is signed.

The decision took effect on the date of signing, with all named members and relevant agencies responsible for its implementation.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed that the US administration had appointed him as the chief negotiator for discussions with Vietnam.

Per the reciprocal tariffs unveiled by President Donald Trump earlier this month, Vietnam is subjected to a 46% duty on all goods into the US, on top of baseline 10%./.