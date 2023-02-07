The Ministry of Finance is now collecting comments on a draft decree on extension of deadlines for payment of value-added tax, corporate income tax, personal income tax, and land rental in 2023.

Under the draft decree, the deadline for payment of value-added tax payable from January to May and in the first quarter should be extended by six months.

The deadline for payment of value-added tax payable in June and the second quarter should be extended by five months.

The ministry proposed a three-month extension for payment of corporate income tax payable in the first and the second quarter.

Payment of personal income tax payable in 2023 should be deferred to no later than December 30, 2023.

Payment of 50 percent of land rental payable in 2023 should be extended by six months, according to the draft decree.

Total tax deferrals for 2023 were estimated at VND112 trillion, said the ministry.

Last year, the Government offered tax deferrals and exemption worth of VND233.5 trillion, giving significant support to enterprises to overcome difficulties and recover production and business in the post-pandemic period./.