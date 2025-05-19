The National Assembly adopted a Resolution on special mechanisms and policies for private economy development at its ongoing sitting in Ha Noi on May 17.

Earlier, in the draft presented at the National Assembly, Minister of Finance Nguyen Van Thang clearly stated that the resolution has adjusted the implementation date for abolishing the lump-sum tax form for business households from January 1, 2026, instead of July 1, 2026, as previously planned.

To reduce cost burdens and encourage business households to undergo digital transformation, the resolution stipulates that the State will allocate funds to provide free digital platforms and shared accounting software for business households.

Corporate income tax for small and medium-sized enterprises will be exempted for three years from the date they are first granted their business registration certificate.

Corporate income tax will also be exempted for two years and payable tax will be reduced by half for the following four years on income generated from innovative startup activities by innovative startup enterprises, venture capital management companies, and intermediary organizations supporting innovative startups.

The determination of the duration for tax exemptions and reductions shall be carried out in accordance with the provisions of the law on corporate income tax.

Exemption from personal income tax and corporate income tax shall apply to income from the transfer of shares, capital contributions, capital contribution rights, rights to purchase shares, and rights to purchase capital contributions in innovative startup enterprises.

Exemption from personal income tax for a period of two years and a 50 percent reduction in tax payable for the following four years shall apply to income from salaries and wages of experts and scientists received from innovative startup enterprises, research and development centers, innovation centers, and intermediary organizations supporting innovative startups.

Regarding financial and credit support, the resolution clearly defines that enterprises in private economic sector, business households, and individual business owners will receive State support with an interest rate subsidy of 2 percent per year when borrowing capital to implement green and circular projects and apply environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards./.