HNX raises nearly 792.79 million USD from G-bonds in September

The State Treasury mobilised 19.37 trillion VND (792.79 million USD) via 18 auctions of G-bonds on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) in September.

This marked a fall of 11.07% compared with the previous month.

The coupon rates of five-year term bonds slightly decreased in the transactions in the month. Meanwhile, those of 10-year, 15-year and 30-year bonds remained stable in recent two months.

Specifically, the average yield rates of the five-year, 10-year, 15-year and 30-year bonds were 1.63%, 2.36%, 2.59% and 3.05%, respectively.

On the secondary market, the total value of G-bonds sold by the outright method topped 109.67 trillion VND, while trading value of repurchase agreements (repos) was nearly 31.63 trillion VND in September.

In the month, foreign investors’ purchases totalled 3.46 trillion VND, declining 10.26% from August.

As of September 30, the total value of listed G-bonds on HNX was estimated at more than 1.9 quadrillion VND, up 12.63% as compared to the end of 2022./.