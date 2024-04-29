The south central province of Ninh Thuan must capitalise on its standout strengths, opportunities and competitive edge so as to develop comprehensively, rapidly and sustainably, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on April 28.

PM Pham Minh Chinh adresses at the conference on April 28. (Photo: VNA)

Attending a conference to announce the province’s master plan during the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050, and promote trade and investment, PM Chinh highlighted Ninh Thuan's numerous strengths for development, including a uniform transport system, huge tourism potential with stunning beaches and intact Champa architectural relics, large fishing grounds and great potential for renewables.

He hailed the local party organisation, administration, people and enterprises’ efforts to carve out robust socio-economic achievements over the past time, with the GDP growth during 2010-2023 reaching 8.6% per year, higher than the country’s average, and local livelihoods improved, while pointing out several challenges facing the province such as extreme natural conditions, drought, limited investment, infrastructure lacking connectivity, and human resources failing to meet requirements of the socio-economic developments.

The Government leader underscored the five breakthroughs for development as named in its master plan, which are renewable energy, tourism, processing, manufacturing, hi-tech agriculture and realty, requesting the province to mobilise and effectively use all legal resources to bolster traditional growth locomotives, create new ones, and enhance investment in human resources.

PM Chinh asked the province to carry out its master plan in line with the national, regional and sectorial planning, push ahead investment strategic in infrastructure to respond to climate change, and prioritise resources to harmoniously develop sea-based economy, urban economy, tourism economy and heritage economy in the green, digital and circular direction.

Along with bolstering economic cooperation with localities in the vicinity, Ninh Thuan must pay due attention to developing high-quality human resources and giving priority to potential areas such as tourism and renewables, he said, asking the province to enhance capacity for climate change adaptation and environmental protection, improve investment climate, and make meticulous preparation for attracting large and potential investors.

“Ninh Thuan should popularise its master plan to garner support from local people, enterprises and investors”, he stressed, instructing provinces, cities, ministries and sectors to assist Ninh Thuan to effectively implement its master plan.

Minister of Planning and Investment (R) presents the decision approving Ninh Thuan's master plan to its leaders. (Photo: VNA)

Under the province’s master plan, Ninh Thuan will become an upper-middle income province in the country by 2030, and a locality with comprehensive, fast and sustainable development and diverse economy by 2050.

At the conference, Ninh Thuan province introduced its potential, strengths, incentives, and priorities for development to domestic and foreign investors, aiming to call for investment in 55 projects in the five priority domains of renewables, high-quality tourism, processing and manufacturing, smart agriculture and real estate.

On the occasion, the province also presented investment policy certificates and investment licences, and signed MoUs on developing 14 large projects worth more than 120 trillion VND (4.73 billion USD) with investors./.