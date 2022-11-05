The Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) held 30 auctions of Government bonds (G-bonds) in October, with 55.66% of the total G-bonds on offer, worth 31.45 trillion VND (1.26 billion USD) sold.

A transaction office of BaoViet Bank

With the latest G-bonds auctions, the amount of capital raised via this channel in the January-October period by the State Treasury came to 139.432 trillion VND, while the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP) mobilised 12.3 trillion VND.

Compared to the end of September, annual interest rates for 10-year and 15-year bonds issued by the State Treasury increased to 4% and 4.1%.

Three-year and five-year bonds issued by the VBSP have annual interest rates of 4.7 and 4.8%, respectively.

On the secondary market, trading value of G-bonds during the month dropped by 40.4%, with an average trading value of 3.84 trillion VND per session, down 11.1 percent on-month.

The total volume traded via repos decreased by 57.68% while Outright transaction value reduced by 16.49%./.