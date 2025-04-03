Over 2.54 bln USD raised through government bond auctions

The government bond market experienced a significant boost in March, with 15 successful auctions conducted by the State Treasury through the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX).

Illustrative image (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)

These auctions raised an impressive 65.3 trillion VND (over 2.5 billion USD), an 124% increase compared to February, signaling strong investor confidence in the country's financial stability.

For the first quarter of 2025, the State Treasury mobilised 110.4 trillion VND, nearly 99.5% of its Q1 issuance target and 22.1% of the full-year plan.

The bonds issued in March spanned four maturities: 5 years, 10 years, 15 years, and 30 years, with 10-year bonds dominating the market, accounting for 92.6% of total issuance, equivalent to 60.523 trillion VND.

By the end of March, bond yields for 5-year, 10-year, 15-year, and 30-year terms were recorded at 2.15%, 2.96%, 3.05%, and 3.28%, respectively. The 5-year yield edged up by 0.05 percentage points, while yields for other maturities either remained stable or saw slight declines.

On the secondary market, the total value of listed government bonds reached a staggering 2.3 quadrillion VND as of March 31. The average daily transaction value in March surged to 16.5 trillion VND, marking a 23.8% increase from the previous month.

Foreign investor participation also expanded, contributing 3.33% of total market transactions, with net foreign purchases reaching 988 billion VND.

Over the first three months of 2025, secondary market transactions totaled 791.1 trillion VND, with an average daily trading volume of 13.6 trillion VND, up 15.8% compared to the 2024 average./.