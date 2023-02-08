Vietnam’s total State budget collection in January is estimated at 183.7 trillion VND (7.78 billion USD), equal to 11.3% of the yearly estimate and down 0.5% year-on-year, announced the Ministry of Finance on February 7.

Import-export activities contribute about 28 trillion VND to the State budget in January

Specifically, the domestic revenue is estimated at 160.4 trillion VND, up 3.1% y-o-y, and that from crude oil at 5.3 trillion VND, up 67.7% y-o-y.

Meanwhile, import-export activities contributed about 28 trillion VND to the State budget, equivalent to only 65% of that in the same period last year.

On the other hand, total State budget expenditure in the month was estimated at 114.9 trillion VND, equaling 5.5% of the yearly estimate.

For the development investment expenditure alone, the total planned investment capital from the State budget for 2023 is 756.1 trillion VND./.