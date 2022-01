Lawmakers to make decision on four important issues

(TBTCO) - The first extraordinary session of the 15th National Assembly, which opened on January 4 and will close on January 11, aims to decide on timely fiscal and monetary policies for the implementation of the socio-economic recovery and development programme and remove legal obstacles for development. Lawmakers to make decision on four important issues.

