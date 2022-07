List of 34 Vietnamese seaports announced

Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has signed a Decision announcing the list of 34 seaports in Viet Nam.

Two special seaports are Hai Phong port in the northern city of Hai Phong and Ba Ria-Vung Tau port in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau.

Eleven Grade-1 seaports include Quang Ninh port, Thanh Hoa port, Nghe An port, Ha Tinh port, Da Nang port, Quang Ngai port, Binh Dinh port, Khanh Hoa port, Ho Chi Minh City port, Dong Nai port and Can Tho port.

Seven Grade-2 seaports consist of Quang Binh port, Quang Tri port, Thua Thien Hue port, Binh Thuan port, Dong Thap port, Hau Giang port and Tra Vinh port.

There are 14 Grade-3 seaports: Nam Dinh port, Thai Binh port, Quang Nam port, Phu Yen port, Ninh Thuan port, Binh Duong port, Long An port, Tien Giang port, Ben Tre port, Soc Trang port, An Giang port, Vinh Long port, Ca Mau port and Kien Giang port.