National Assemby passes two “super belt” routes

The National Assembly has approved a resolution on the construction of two super belt routes worth over VND 161 trillion (US$ 7.1 billion) in Ha Noi and Ho Chi Minh City.

The two projects play an important role in regional connectivity, urbanization promotion, and socio-economic development.

The construction project of Ring Road No. 4 in the Capital region has an initial investment capital of VND 85,813 billion (over US$ 3.7 billion), including VND 41,860 billion sourced from the State budget in the 2021-2025 period, VND 14,506 billion from the State budget in the 2026-2030 period, and VND 29,447 billion of public-private partnership investment.

The road with a total length of 112.8 kilometers is expected to be completed in 2026 and put into operation in 2027.

The Ha Noi Municipal People’s Committee was tasked as the main implementer of this mega project.

The other is 76.34-kilometer Ring Road No. 3 in Ho Chi Minh City. It has a total investment of VND 75,370 billion (over US$ 3.2 billion) with eight components in PPP model.

The project will be fundamentally finalized in 2025 and put into operation in 2026.

The Ho Chi Minh City Municipal People’s Committee was entrusted as the main implementer of the project./.