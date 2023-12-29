Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) in 2023 is estimated to rise 3.25% year-on-year, meeting the target set by the National Assembly (NA), the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported on December 29.

National CPI up 3.25% in 2023

Nguyen Thi Huong, head of the GSO, told a press conference in Hanoi that the index in the fourth quarter went up 3.54% from the corresponding time last year, and that in December increased 0.12% month-on-month and 3.58% year-on-year.

She attributed the December increase to the rising medical costs, tuition fees, and prices of electricity and rice, adding among the 11 commodity groups, 10 saw year-on-year hikes and the rest – post and telecommunications - experienced a decline of 1.36%.

For the whole year, the prices of housing and construction materials expanded by 6.58%; food, up 6.85%; electricity, 4.86%; drugs and medical services, up 1.23%; and other goods and services, up 4.65%. Meanwhile, petrol prices dropped 6.94% from the previous year, and post and telecoms down 0.81%.

The December domestic gold price moved up 3.98% from the previous month and 13.13% year-on-year, contributing to the yearly average growth of 4.16%.

The average US dollar price in the free market was around 24,426 VND in the year. The December price decreased by 0.56% month-on-month, but up 1.04% over the same period last year.

December core inflation also inched up 0.17% month-on-month, and 2.98% year-on-year, leading to the yearly average growth of 4.16%.