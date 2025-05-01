Investment in AI in Vietnam increases eightfold

Vietnam is entering a new phase of growth, where innovation, science, and technology are at the forefront of shaping its future. From being an emerging market, Vietnam has now risen to become a strategic destination for technology investment in Southeast Asia, driven by the aspirations of the entrepreneurial community and strategic guidance from the government.

Investment in artificial intelligence surges eightfold compared to 2023 (Photo: VNA)

Investment in artificial intelligence (AI) last year surged eightfold compared to 2023, from 10 million USD to 80 million USD, according to Vu Quoc Huy, Director of the Vietnam National Innovation Centre (NIC).

In the year, the country recorded 2.3 billion USD in investment disbursements through 141 deals, despite the global economic slowdown and tightening capital markets, Huy said, citing the recently published "Vietnam Innovation and Private Capital" report.

In addition to automation, AI is rapidly expanding into fields such as finance, health care, and e-commerce, driving smarter decision-making processes and increasing operational efficiency.

Although the total investment volume decreased, the number of deals in both venture capital (VC) and private equity (PE) remained relatively stable, demonstrating that investors continue to maintain interest in Vietnam's long-term potential.

Notably, deals under 500,000 USD increased by 73%, indicating a strong rebound of the startup ecosystem.

Huy stated that Vietnam is entering a new phase of growth, where innovation, science, and technology are at the forefront of shaping its future. From being an emerging market, Vietnam has now risen to become a strategic destination for technology investment in Southeast Asia, driven by the aspirations of the entrepreneurial community and strategic guidance from the government./.