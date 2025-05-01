The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment particularly focused on resolving all EC concerns before September 15, the deadline for submitting a progress report to the commission, as well as ensuring thorough preparations for the fifth inspection so as to secure the removal of the “yellow card” warning.

Fisshing vessels in Quang Binh province (Photo: VNA)

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has proposed the Prime Minister issue an action plan to address the European Commission (EC)'s “yellow card” warning and prepare for the fifth EC inspection.

The ministry outlined necessary outcomes to swiftly address challenges in clamping down illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing practices. It particularly focused on resolving all EC concerns before September 15, the deadline for submitting a progress report to the commission, as well as ensuring thorough preparations for the fifth inspection so as to secure the removal of the “yellow card” warning.

Key areas requiring immediate attention include fleet management, fishing vessel activity monitoring, seafood traceability, and law enforcement with violation penalties. These responsibilities span various ministries including the Ministries of Public Security, National Defence, Foreign Affairs, Justice, Construction and Finance, as well as the People’s Committees and People’s Councils of coastal localities.

Fleet management includes completing vessel identification registration through the national population database (VNeID) and synchronising the information with the national fisheries database (VNFishbase) and vessel monitoring system (VMS).

All registered fishing vessels must display proper identification numbers and markings. Vessels that fail to meet operational requirements will be cataloged and assigned designated anchoring locations. Local authorities must monitor the vessels to prevent unauthorised operations. Regarding vessel activity monitoring, authorities should upgrade existing fishing ports to meet regulatory standards and implement electronic departure and arrival verification systems. Meanwhile, the VMS must operate around the clock, with service providers ensuring proper installation, maintenance and replacement of substandard equipment.

For seafood traceability, all fishing vessels 15 metres or longer must log departures and arrivals through the electronic Catch Documentation and Traceability system (eCDT) at fishing ports and use the electronic fishing logbooks in accordance with the ministry’s guidelines. With imported seafood products, competent authorities will carry out the Agreement on Port State Measures (PSMA) and conduct inspections of container imports.

Meanwhile, strict punishments have been meted out to violations related to illegal fishing in foreign waters and vessels losing VMS connection for more than six hours.

Earlier, the EC's Directorate-General for Maritime Affairs and Fisheries (DG-MARE) requested Vietnam focus on resolving current shortcomings, particularly in monitoring fishing vessel activities and preventing illegal fishing in foreign waters. DG-MARE asked Vietnam to submit a progress report before September 15, and said they will conduct the fifth inspection later this year if the report demonstrates sufficient progress in addressing these concerns./.