New and resuming enterprises up 8.5% in first two months of 2024

The number of newly established enterprises and those resuming their business in the first two months of 2024 was estimated at more than 41,000, an increase of 8.5% over the same period last year.

Manufacturing stationery products at Deli Vietnam in Bac Ninh Province. (Photo: NDO)

The figure was released by the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Business Registration Agency (BRA).

Specifically, there were 22,128 new enterprises, with a total capital of nearly 219 trillion VND (8.9 billion USD), up 12.4% in number and 32.8% in registered capital.

The average registered capital reached 9.9 billion VND, up 18.2% year-on-year.

According to the BRA, new enterprises were seen across 12 out of 17 industries, with the highest growth in the mining sector (28.8%), followed by logistics (26.5%) and other services (21.5%).

However, many sectors witnessed reductions in the number of new enterprises, such as science-technology, consultation and design services, advertising, power generation and distribution.

The first two months of 2024 saw nearly 19,000 enterprises resuming their operation, up 4.4% over the same period last year, but those withdrawing from the market amounted to nearly 63,000, a year-on-year rise of 22.5%.

Such figures show that the business community still struggled with their activities.

Vietnam’s Purchasing Managers’ Index in February reached 50.4, indicating a slight growth in the manufacturing sector./.