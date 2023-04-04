Officials highlight measures to fulfil growth target for 2023

Representatives of ministries and sectors highlighted measures to achieve the GDP growth target for 2023 at the Government’s regular press briefing on April 3.

An overview of the press briefing. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Quoc Phuong said that amid difficulties in the global situation, in order to achieve a 6.5% GDP expansion this year, it is necessary to maintain macro-economic stability and rein in inflation, while paying great attention to monetary and fiscal policies.

The official underlined the need to review the growth drivers of the economy, using advantages to offset difficulties.

The country should take its strength in agriculture as the foundation for its development, while developing services to support production, he said, stressing the need to speed up public investment disbursement and promote the development of the domestic market.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai clarified the price frame for renewable energy, affirming that it has been carefully calculated basing on data gathered from feasibility study reports and technical designs of 102 solar power plants and 109 wind power plants.

After introducing the frame, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has asked Vietnam Electricity (EVN) to urgently coordinate with investors to negotiate and reach agreements on electricity prices to soon put the plants into operation, avoiding wasting resources, he said./.