Vietnam exported nearly 131,777 tonnes of pepper worth 408.9 million USD in the first five months of this year, up 30% in volume but down 12.7 in value over the same period last year, according to the Vietnam Pepper Association (VPA).

Pepper exports increase 30%

Of the figures, black pepper was 119,832 tonnes and white pepper, the rest.

Pepper exports to Asian market remained a bright sport, reaching 78,907 tonnes, skyrocketing 77.2% and accounting for nearly 60% of the country's total export turnover of this kind of spice. China was the key market as the neighbour imported 46,169 tonnes of pepper, taking up 35% and soared 1,668.9% year-on-year, while the exports to the Philippines was 3,305 tonnes, a hike of 26.1%.

Notably, exports to African market experienced a surge of 38.9%, of which those to Egypt and Senegal shot up 140% and 104.4% year on year, respectively.

The American market recorded a fall of 13.1% in the reviewed period, accounting for 18% of the market share, of which exports to the US decreased 15.5%, picking up for 21,093 tonnes.

Occupying 16.8% of Vietnam’s total pepper export turnover, the EU market fell 9.4% year-on-year in the first five months of this year./.