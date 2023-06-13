|Pepper exports increase 30%
Of the figures, black pepper was 119,832 tonnes and white pepper, the rest.
Pepper exports to Asian market remained a bright sport, reaching 78,907 tonnes, skyrocketing 77.2% and accounting for nearly 60% of the country's total export turnover of this kind of spice. China was the key market as the neighbour imported 46,169 tonnes of pepper, taking up 35% and soared 1,668.9% year-on-year, while the exports to the Philippines was 3,305 tonnes, a hike of 26.1%.
Notably, exports to African market experienced a surge of 38.9%, of which those to Egypt and Senegal shot up 140% and 104.4% year on year, respectively.
The American market recorded a fall of 13.1% in the reviewed period, accounting for 18% of the market share, of which exports to the US decreased 15.5%, picking up for 21,093 tonnes.
Occupying 16.8% of Vietnam’s total pepper export turnover, the EU market fell 9.4% year-on-year in the first five months of this year./.