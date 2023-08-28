Prices of Vietnam’s exported rice are still the highest in the world, with that of 5% broken rice reaching 638 USD per tonne, and 25% broken rice 623 USD per tonne, according to the Vietnam Food Associaion.

Prices of Vietnam’s exported rice highest in the world

Meanwhile, Thailand’s 5% broken rice is sold at 628 USD per tonne, and that of Pakistan at 598 USD a tonne.

In the Mekong Delta – the largest rice granary of Vietnam, the price of paddy rice remains at an unprecedented high level in many localities, helping farmers achieve good profits.

In July, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO)'s rice price index rose to its highest level in nearly 12 years. The move was due to a spike in prices in key rice exporting countries after India imposed export restrictions.

Recently, the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade announced the list of 210 businesses that are eligible to export rice.

According to the ministry, in the first seven months of this year, Vietnam exported 4.83 million tonnes of rice. The country plans to export about 2.67 million tonnes in the remaining five months of the year./.