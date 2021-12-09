The Ministry of Planning and Investment together with the US Agency for International Development (USAID) held a workshop entitled ‘Supporting Small and Medium Enterprises in Adapting to the New Normal’ on December 8.

The event formed part of the USAID-funded Linkages for Small and Medium Enterprises (LinkSME) project, which aims to improve business climate and open up opportunities for SMEs in Vietnam with a budget of 24.9 million USD. It will be carried out until September 2023.

The project has helped SMEs seal 64 orders worth nearly 1.3 million USD with top supply chain companies and arranged 11 training courses for more than 700 SMEs in relevant sectors, said Le Manh Hung, Director of the Enterprise Development Agency at the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

More than 500 SMEs obtained training to improve financial access and management. By late December, 10 firms will have received new loans totalling 120 billion VND (5.23 million USD).

Furthermore, the project built an action plan to improve financial access capacity in the 2021-25, a website to update information in the field for SMEs, and tools for firms to conduct financial self-assessment.

Over 500 businesses have gained evaluation on their readiness for digital transformation while 100 others received consultation to address challenges in the process./.