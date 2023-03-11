The first Vietnamese “banh mi” festival will take place in Ho Chi Minh City from March 30 to April 2 with the participation of about 50,000 local people and tourists, according to the HCM City Tourism Association.

Promoting “banh mi” festival to international tourists

The information was released at a ceremony, held by the city Tourism Association and the Department of Tourism on March 9.

The festival will feature 120 pavilions of domestic and foreign restaurants, hotels, bread shops, suppliers and businesses, and aims to recognise the values of bread for Vietnamese cuisine and honour the skill and creativity of bakers.

At the same time, the festival will include other activities such as honoring the record of “Top 50 long-standing and famous bread brands in Vietnam”; a seminar about the journey to develop Vietnamese bread; and introducing 105 dishes with bread, bread made from vegetables and fruits.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Khanh, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Association, said that Vietnam’s cuisine is present from urban to rural areas, with a skillful combination of flavors and harmony in colors; creative and rich processing methods according to local culture, such as “xiu mai” bread with crab, shrimp, and mussels.

Vietnamese bread has been making a clear mark on the “world culinary map”, she added.

“The festival aims to recognize the value that bread brings to the country’s cuisine; and at the same time further spread the value of Vietnamese bread to domestic people and international friends. This is also an opportunity to maximize the skills and creativity of artisans and bakers of Ho Chi Minh City as well as Vietnam,” said Khanh./.