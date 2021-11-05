(TBTCO) - Over 257.3 trillion VND (11.1 billion USD) in public investment capital were disbursed as of late October, or 55.8 percent of the target assigned by the Prime Minister, reported the Finance Ministry.

Construction on a section of north-south expressway (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Over 257.3 trillion VND (11.1 billion USD) in public investment capital were disbursed as of late October, or 55.8 percent of the target assigned by the Prime Minister, reported the Finance Ministry.

The figure was lower than that recorded in the same period last year (67.25 percent). Of which, 52.41 percent were domestic capital and 15.29 percent were foreign one.

Statistics from the ministry showed that seven ministries and 20 localities recorded high disbursement with over 65 percent. Up to 32 out of 50 ministries and 21 out of 63 localities disbursed below 50 percent while 20 ministries and four localities reported under 30 percent.

The ministry attributed that to difficulties in material supply caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially imported ones, the shortage of construction workers, and social distancing that hindered the assessment of projects via information technology system.

Other causes included obstacles in site clearance, bidding and construction as well as rising prices of construction materials.

In order to hasten disbursement, the ministry asked ministries, agencies and localities to follow the Government’s Resolution No.63/NQ-CP dated June 29, 2021; the Prime Minister’s Dispatch No.7036/CD-VPCP dated September 30, 2021 on effective pandemic prevention and control measures, and acceleration of public investment capital disbursement for socio-economic development.

They were also urged to complete the allocation of detailed capital for new construction projects in accordance with the PM’s Decision No.1535/QD-TTg dated September 15, 2021./.