Quang Ninh province posts growth of over 8% in Q1

The northern province of Quang Ninh maintained stable and high socio-economic development in the first quarter of 2023, with gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth of 8.04%, statistics showed.

An area in Quang Ninh province (Photo: VNA)

The service sector recovered strongly to maintain its role as the main growth engine, contributing to 30.6% of the GRDP.

In the first three months, Quang Ninh welcomed 4.85 million tourists and earned some 8.55 trillion VND (363.9 million USD) in tourism revenue, respectively rising 2.3 and 2.7-fold from a year earlier.

Meanwhile, state budget revenue reached some 14.8 trillion VND, equivalent to 27% of this year’s estimate and up 8% year on year. The budget comprises 11.27 trillion VND from domestic sources and 3.53 trillion VND from foreign trade, representing increases of 8% and 7% respectively year on year.

For the second quarter, the provincial Party Committee targets GRDP growth of about 9.51%, state budget revenue not lower than 15 billion VND, and at least 3.6 million tourists to help attract some 15 million arrivals in the entire 2023./.