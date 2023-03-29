Quang Ninh works on air cargo transport route with Can Tho

The northern coastal province of Quang Ninh is working on a cargo transport route connecting its Van Don airport with Can Tho airport in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, said Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Xuan Ky.

An Don airport in Quang Ninh (Photo: VNA)

The route, to be launched by low-cost airline Vietjet on April 25, aims to enable fastest cargo transportation between the northern and southern parts of the country and ease overload in the North-South road, Ky said, adding that tickets for the service have been on sale from March 9.

The administrations of Quang Ninh and Can Tho will accompany and give optimal support to businesses, investors and airlines to ensure lowest transportation costs, he pledged.

According to the Asian-African Market Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, China has included Quang Ninh's Mong Cai border gate in the list of sites eligible to cater to food imports into China. It is expected that the amount of food to be cleared before entering China through Mong Cai (Vietnam) - Dongxing (China) International Border Gate will reach a maximum of 200,000 tonne per year.

Currently, China is a traditional market with high demand for Vietnamese agricultural and aquatic products. Notably, the Mong Cai (Vietnam) - Dongxing (China) International Border Gate pair is becoming a customs clearance gateway, promoting trade of these products between Vietnam and China.

The building of the Van Don-Can Tho air service and a waterway route between Can Tho port and Quang Ninh's Van Ninh port will facilitate the quick transport of agro-fisheries products from the south to the north and then to the Chinese market.

According to a notification released on March 7 by the Government Office, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, at a working session with the Quang Ninh Party Committee, assigned the province to promptly design a cargo transport route between Van Don and Can Tho airports.

Working with Can Tho leaders in mid-March, Secretary of the Quang Ninh Party Committee Nguyen Xuan Ky underlined that the connections between the two airports, along with the upcoming waterway route between Can Tho and Van Ninh ports, will promote the expansion of the logistics system./.