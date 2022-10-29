Total disbursed volume of foreign direct investment during the January-October period was estimated to reach US$17.45 billion, a year-on-year increase of 15.2 percent.

According to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment, Viet Nam raked in more than US$22.46 billion in FDI over the last 10 months of the year, down 5.4 percent compared to the same period last year.

During the reviewed period, the Southeast Asian nation granted investment certificates to 1,570 FDI projects with registered capital of nearly US$9.93 billion, up 14.2 percent in terms of the number of projects and down 23.7 percent in terms of the capital.

Notably, a remarkable growth was seen in additional capital injected into existing projects, up 13.4 percent to US$8.74 billion.

Meanwhile, capital contributions and share purchases by foreign investors decreased by 4.5 percent to US$3.79 billion.

The processing and manufacturing sector attracted US$12.9 billion, or over 57.5 percent of the total sum in the time span, becoming the most attractive area to FDI.

It was followed by real estate with US$3.87 billion, electricity production and distribution with US$928 million and science and technology with US$853 million.

Among 103 nations and territories investing in Viet Nam, Singapore took the lead with US$5.34 billion, accounting for 23.8 percent, followed by Japan (US$4.19 billion) and the Republic of Korea (US$3.9 billion).

The southern metropolis Ho Chi Minh City was the biggest FDI recipient during the period with US$3.42 billion, making up 15.2 percent. The southern province of Binh Duong and the northern province of Quang Ninh occupied the second and third places with US$2.85 billion and US$2.19 billion, respectively.

As of October 20, the nation is home to 35,895 valid FDI projects capitalized at US$435.2 billion, US$269 billion of which were disbursed, accounting for 61.9 percent./.