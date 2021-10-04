September retail sales rise 6.5% thanks to renewed business activities

NDO – Total retail sales of goods and services in September increased by 6.5% compared to the previous month thanks to the control of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resumption of business activities in many localities, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Retail sales of goods estimated at over VND2.7 trillion during the nine-month period. (Illustrative image/Photo: V.Ha)

However, total retail sales of goods and services in September still fell by 28.4% over the same period last year.

The MoIT said that the complicated and prolonged COVID-19 pandemic in many localities nationwide, particularly in big provinces and cities such as Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Binh Duong, Dong Nai, and Khanh Hoa has restricted transportation, trading, services, entertainment activities and others.

Revenue from tourism and catering services all dropped sharply while people tightened their spending with the main focus being on essential goods and foods for daily life.

Therefore, total retail sales of goods and services reached over VND3.3 trillion in the first nine months of 2021, down 7.1% compared to the same period last year.

Retail sales of goods was estimated at over VND2.7 trillion during the nine-month period, accounting for 82.54% of total retail sales of goods and services and down 3.38% over the same period last year.

Meanwhile, revenue from accommodation and catering services in the first nine months of this year decreased by 22.14% over the corresponding period last year, the revenue of travelling services plunged by 63.95% and revenue from other services fell by 19.37% over the same period in 2020.