Seven Vietnamese billionaires named on Forbes rich list

Seven Vietnamese names are among the 2,668 of dollar billionaires worldwide as per Forbes' latest update to its annual rich list.

The seven Vietnamese billionaires on the Forbes list.

The wealthy seven are Chairman of Vingroup Pham Nhat Vuong, CEO of VietJet Air Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, Chairman of Hoa Phat Group Tran Dinh Long, Chairman of Techcombank Ho Hung Anh, Chairman of Nova Group Bui Thanh Nhon, Chairman of Thaco Tran Ba Duong and Chairman of Masan Group Nguyen Dang Quang.

This year is the first time Nhon gained a spot on the list with 2.9 billion USD, ranked 1,053.

Vuong remains the wealthiest person in Vietnam, with a fortune estimated at 6.2 billion USD.

However, he is the only one of the seven billionaires that saw his wealth fall, by 15 percent compared to last year. He dropped 67 spots on the list to 411th.

In contrast, Quang's net worth increased by 36 percent to 1.9 billion USD.

Long followed with a 31 percent gain, then came Anh (up 30 percent) and Thao (up 9.6 percent).

Duong's net worth held steady at 1.6 billion USD.

There are 87 fewer billionaires on the list than last year.

Their total wealth is 12.7 trillion USD, around 400 billion USD below 2021.

It is also worth noting that 236 new billionaires emerged, and over 1,000 have become wealthier since last year./.