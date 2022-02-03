Socio-economic performance in January 2022

(TBTCO) - Industrial production in January decreased by 3.1 percent from the previous month but increased by 2.4 against the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Total foreign investment inflows reached US$2.1 billion, up 4.2 percent compared to the same period last year while the disbursed volume was estimated rise 6.8 percent to US$1.61 billion, the GSO reported.

The GSO said export value was estimated at US$29 billion, down by 16.2 percent from the previous month and up 1.6 percent compared to the same period last year.

Meanwhile, import turnover was estimated at US$29.5 billion, down by 6.7 percent from the previous month and up 11.5 percent from the same period last year.

The U.S. remains the largest importer of Vietnamese goods with US$9 billion, followed by China with US$10.2 billion.

Foreign arrivals increased by 14.9 percent to 19,700 from the previous month and by 11.2 percent against the same period last year, 88 percent of them traveled to Viet Nam by air.