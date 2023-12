Vietnam's benchmark VN-Index rose 0.06% to 1,103.06 points on December 22.

Stocks close week with marginal gain

The index closed 0.63 points higher after gaining 1.67 points in the previous session.

Trading on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange increased by 9% to VND12.25 trillion ($505.26 million).

The VN-30 basket, comprising the 30 largest capped stocks, saw nine tickers gained.

The HNX-Index for stocks on the Hanoi Stock Exchange, home to mid and small caps, fell 0.09%, while the UPCoM-Index for the Unlisted Public Companies Market went down 0.03%./.