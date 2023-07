(TBTCO) - Electronic invoices are thought to provide numerous advantages to businesses and society as a whole. However, some businesses, organizations, and individuals have deliberately taken advantage of the openness of the law to issue and sell invoices to exploit and misappropriate the State's tax. Tax authorities at all levels have proposed different solutions to tighten the management of the use and issuance of invoices in order to prevent and promptly handle cases of illegal purchase, sale, and use of invoices.