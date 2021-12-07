Top 1,000 corporate income taxpayers in 2020 announced

The General Department of Taxation (GDT) has announced the list of top 1,000 corporate income taxpayers (V1000) in Vietnam in 2020.

Illustrative image.

According to the GDT’s statistics, enterprises in the list contributed over 145.93 trillion VND (6.31 billion USD) to the State budget, accounting for 62.4 percent of the total State revenue from corporate income taxes and equivalent to 103.74 percent of that paid by those in the 2019 V1000 list.

It has been the fifth consecutive year the GDT has announced the list. During 2016-2020, 423 firms were named in the list. In the manufacturing and processing sector, 180 enterprises accounted for 32.91 percent of the total tax contribution. It was followed by those in finance-banking and insurance with 30.6 percent, information and communications 10.71 percent, real estate 6.6 percent; wholesale and retail, and repair of automobiles, motorbikes and motorised vehicles 5.68 percent.

Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City took the lead with 109 and 134 taxpayers, respectively. Their tax contributions accounted for 43.26 percent and 29.81 percent of the total. It was followed by the provinces of Dong Nai, Vinh Phuc and Binh Duong.

Among 423 firms named in the list for five years, 267 are non-State enterprises with tax payment making up 60.2 percent. State-owned enterprises came second with 71 whose State budget contribution accounted for 25.64 percent, and 77 foreign enterprises’ tax payment made up 13.32 percent./.