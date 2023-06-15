Members of the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) sold 22,409 automobiles of all kinds in May, a decrease of 8% compared with the previous month

VAMA’s May automobile sales drop by 8%

This is the 2nd month in a row that VAMA's sales have dropped after increasing by 30% and 33% in February and March.

Of the total, there were 14,483 passenger cars, 6,096 commercial vehicles and 147 special-purpose ones, down 8%, 6%, and 16% from April, respectively.

The sales of domestically-assembled vehicles decreased by 9% while the number of imported ones sold dropped by 5% compared to the previous month.

VAMA's members sold a total of 113,527 units in the first five months of this year, a decrease of 36% year-on-year.

Among the non-VAMA members that unveiled their sales, Thanh Cong Group (TC Group) supplied 4,592 units to the market in May while VinFast sold 2,996 electric automobiles during the period.

Toyota topped the list of sellers last month, followed by Hyundai, Kia, Ford, Mazda, Mitsubishi, and Honda with 3,734; 3,575; 2,695; 2336; 2,311, 1,803 and 1,757 units, respectively.

Experts attributed the decrease in automobile sales in the past two months to economic difficulties which have forced businesses and consumers to reduce their spending./.