Viet Nam, active member of ASEAN

(TBTCO) - Since its admission to ASEAN on July 28, 1995, Viet Nam has gradually become an active, self-motivated and responsible member with increasingly significant and practical contributions towards the Association’s maturity and development.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will attend a series of summits in Cambodia from November 10-13 at the invitation of Cambodian Prime Minister and ASEAN 2022 Chair Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

Pham's participation demonstrates that Viet Nam is proactively, actively and responsibly contributing to maintaining and consolidating the 10-member grouping’s centrality, promoting the bloc’s responsibility and raising its voice to peace, stability and development.

The top-level events which will be held in during the four days include the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits, the 25th ASEAN-China Summit, the 25th ASEAN-Japan Summit, the 23rd ASEAN-RoK Summit, the 25th ASEAN Plus Three Summit, ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit to mark 30 years of Dialogue Relations, the 10th ASEAN-US Summit, the 2nd ASEAN- Australia Summit; the ASEAN-Canada Commemorative Summit, ASEAN-United Nations (UN) Summit and the 17th East Asia Summit (EAS).

The Vietnamese Prime Minister and other ASEAN leaders will meet with representatives of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, ASEAN Youth and the ASEAN Business Advisory Council. They will also attend the 2nd ASEAN Global Dialogue on Post COVID-19 recovery with the participation of heads of several major international organizations.

ASEAN members are Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Viet Nam.