Viet Nam's manufacturing sector regains growth momentum

Viet Nam’s Manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) rose to 52.7 in August from 51.2 thanks to improving demand and new output increases as headwinds eased, S&P Global reported.

The Southeast Asian country's manufacturing sector saw expansion for the fifth straight month as the recent wave of COVID-19 infections eased here. Due to this, the firms ramped up hiring as production expanded.

The delivery times of suppliers shortened for the first time in 33 months, marking improved vendor performance.

The Vietnamese manufacturers are mostly optimistic about the future as nearly 57 percent of respondents predicted an output in the coming 12 months, the report noted.

The S&P Global Viet Nam Manufacturing PMI was compiled from responses to questionnaires sent to 400 industry purchasing managers./.