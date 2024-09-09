Viet Nam regains pre-COVID growth momentum

Viet Nam has regained pre-Covid growth momentum as evidenced by positive signals in various fields, according to Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Quoc Phuong.

Illustrative image

Speaking at the Cabinet meeting on Saturday, Tran said international organizations and businesses spoke highly of the encouraging economic performance in the first eight months of 2024.

Macroeconomy remained stable, inflation was put under control while public investment dropped far below the limits capped by the National Assembly, said Tran.

Budget revenue increased by 17.8 percent while trade with the rest of the world grew by 16.7 percent agains the same period last year.

Industrial production expanded by 9.5 percent in August and 8.6 percent in January-August period.

Foreign investment inflows reached US$20.5 billion, an increase of 7 percent year-on-year and the disbursed volume rose 8 percent to around US$14.15 percent.

The Government targets to raise GDP growth rate to 6.5 percent in 2024 compared to 5.05 percent last year./.