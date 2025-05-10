Vietnam Airlines will operate two flights on the Hanoi–Moscow route a week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays. From July 2026, the airline plans to increase the frequency to three flights per week to meet rising travel demand between the two countries.

Vietnam Airlines resumes direct Hanoi - Moscow flights on May 8. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Airlines has officially resumed its direct flight service between Hanoi and Moscow, following a three-year suspension.

The inaugural flight, coded VN63, departed from Noi Bai International Airport at 9:45 am on May 8 and arrived at Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow at 3:40 pm local time. The flight carried 254 passengers, achieving full capacity. All passengers on board received commemorative gifts from the national flag carrier to mark this occasion.

The flights use wide-body Boeing 787-9 aircraft, equipped with Skytrax 4-star amenities to ensure passenger comfort on the nearly nine-hour journey.

Russia has long been one of Vietnam’s key tourism markets. According to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, more than 232,000 Russian visitors travelled to Vietnam in 2024, an increase of 84.9% compared to 2023. In just the first two months of 2025, Vietnam welcomed nearly 80,000 Russian tourists, up 204% year-on-year. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia was a leading European source market of Vietnam in 2019.

The direct Hanoi–Moscow service offers Russian travellers convenient access to Vietnam, as well as onward connections to destinations across Southeast Asia. For Vietnamese tourists, Moscow remains a popular destination and serves as a gateway to Europe and Central Asia.

Favourable policies such as Vietnam’s 45-day visa exemption for Russian citizens and Russia’s electronic visa issuance for Vietnamese nationals, processed within four days, are expected to further boost two-way tourism. These factors, combined with the restored direct air link, are forecast to drive significant growth in visitor numbers throughout 2025.

As part of its 30th founding anniversary celebrations in 2025, Vietnam Airlines plans to restore 15 international routes to destinations including Italy, India and the United Arab Emirates./.