Vietnam among top 10 most attractive destinations in Asia: The Travel

|A view of Ha Long Bay in Quang Ninh province. (Photo: VNA)
The magazine mentioned limestone islands with unique shapes in Ha Long Bay, Phong Nha Cave in Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park, and charming rivers in the Mekong Delta region, saying that these are just a few of the many tourist attractions in the Southeast Asian nation.Vast rice fields and typical floating markets help increase the attractiveness of this top regional tourist destination, it said.
Not only possessing natural beauty, Vietnam also attracts tourists by architectural works with century-old historical and cultural imprints, it added.
Other destinations in Asia in the list include Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, Laos, the Republic of Korea, the Philippines, Singapore, China, and Taiwan (China)./.