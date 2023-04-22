Vietnam among top 10 most attractive destinations in Asia: The Travel

The Travel, a well-known travel site in Canada, has ranked Vietnam in the fifth place on a list of the top 10 most attractive destinations in Asia.

A view of Ha Long Bay in Quang Ninh province. (Photo: VNA)

According to the magazine, Vietnam is one of the most peaceful countries in the world. It said that Vietnam has been developing with youthful and dynamic vitality, and there are numerous majestic and beautiful natural wonders across the S-shaped country.

The magazine mentioned limestone islands with unique shapes in Ha Long Bay, Phong Nha Cave in Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park, and charming rivers in the Mekong Delta region, saying that these are just a few of the many tourist attractions in the Southeast Asian nation.

Vast rice fields and typical floating markets help increase the attractiveness of this top regional tourist destination, it said.

Not only possessing natural beauty, Vietnam also attracts tourists by architectural works with century-old historical and cultural imprints, it added.

Other destinations in Asia in the list include Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, Laos, the Republic of Korea, the Philippines, Singapore, China, and Taiwan (China)./.