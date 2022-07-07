Vietnam boosts export of high-quality rice

Vietnam is expanding the export of its high-quality rice with the aim to increase the export value and improve farmers’ income.

Illustrative image.

According to the Vietnam Food Association (VFA), the export price of Vietnam’s 5% broken rice is higher than that of Thailand, India and Pakistan.

Specifically, each tonne of this kind of rice is sold for 418 USD, 8 USD higher than that of Thailand, and 30 USD and 75 USD higher than those of Pakistan and India, respectively.

Meanwhile, the export price of Vietnam’s 25% broken rice is currently 403 USD per tonne, equal to that of Thailand, but 35 USD and 75 USD higher than those of Pakistan and India, respectively.

In addition, the country’s high-quality rice is being shipped to Japan and Europe. Recently, Tan Long Group JSC, in collaboration with Japan’s Kiraboshi Bank, held a ceremony in Tokyo to introduce ST25 rice, which was named the world’s best rice in 2019, to the Japanese market. Meanwhile, Loc Troi Group JSC exported nearly 500 tonnes of high-quality rice labelled with its own brand name “Com Vietnam Rice” to the EU markets in June./.