Vietnam has over 3,000 transport and logistics firms, with scale of 40-42 billion USD

Vietnam so far has more than 3,000 transportation and logistics businesses and about 25 of the world’s leading services providers are operating in the country.

The information was released by Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Duy Dong in a logistics conference, themed “Vietnam Logistics – The Road Ahead”, held in Ho Chi Minh City, on October 5.

The event was attended by 300 delegates being leaders of state management agencies, experts, domestic and foreign business associations, logistics services providers and users and consulting units.

In his speech at the event, Deputy Minister Tran Duy Dong said that over the past years, the Vietnamese Government has actively directed the improvement of mechanisms, policies and infrastructure to develop the important field. Thanks to that, the capacity and ranking of the logistics industry are improving and tending to expand.

According to the World Bank’s ranking, Vietnam now ranks 64 out of 160 countries in terms of logistics development and ranks 4th in the ASEAN region after Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand.

According to Agility, one of the world’s leading logistics service providers, in 2022, Vietnam ranked 11th among the group of 50 global emerging logistics markets. The annual growth rate of Vietnam’s logistics industry reaches 14-16%, with a scale of 40-42 billion USD a year.

However, in reality, there are still some limitations and challenges for the logistics industry. Specifically, institutions and policies for the logistics field are not synchronized and are overlapping, transport and logistics infrastructure is not synchronized, and there is a lack of centralized warehouses.

“In the coming time, it is necessary to overcome the above limitations and at the same time, synchronous and effective solutions are needed to help Vietnam’s logistics industry develop even more strongly,” Mr. Tran Duy Dong stated.

According to the organizers, analysis, exchange and discussion opinions of experts, management agencies and leading businesses will contribute useful information to the research roadmap and development strategies building to develop Vietnam’s logistics services in 2025-2035, a vision to 2045, and action plans of the Government./.