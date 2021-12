Vietnam-RoK strategic cooperative partnership

(TBTCO) - The official visit by Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue to the Republic of Korea (RoK) starting December 12 is viewed as an opportunity to lift the countries’ strategic cooperative partnership to a new height, towards bringing two-way trade to 100 billion USD in a balanced, sustainable and effective manner.

