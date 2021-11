Infographics:

Vietnam - Switzerland relations continue to broaden

(TBTCO) - President Nguyen Xuan Phuc will pay an official visit to Switzerland from November 25-29. The visit is made at the invitation of Swiss President Guy Parmelin. More than half a century, relations between Vietnam and Switzerland have developed strongly not only in politics and multilateral cooperation but also in trade, investment, science, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchange.

en.vietnamplus