Vietnam yields 2.6 million tonnes of aquatic products in four months

Vietnam produced over 2.6 million tonnes of aquatic products in the first four months of this year, a year-on-year rise of 2.2 percent, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Of the total, its aquaculture output was over 1.36 million tonnes, an increase of 5.3 percent compared to the same period last year while catching nearly 1.2 million tonnes, down 1 percent.

In April alone, the country harvested 736,400 tonnes of aquatic products, up 2.6 percent year-on-year.

The MARD asked provinces and cities to encourage farmers to raise various aquatic species and change the farming methods to minimise diseases.

Localities were requested to focus on marine economic development and push up the implementation of solutions to lift the European Commission’s “yellow card” for illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing./.