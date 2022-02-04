Vietnamese products promoted in UK

Longdan, the biggest importer of Vietnamese goods in the UK, has recently opened a supermarket in Milton Keynes city, about 80km from London.

Covering 1,500 sq.m, Longdan Milton Keynes is the first supermarket outside London of Longdan and is included in the firm’s plan to expand its distribution network to introduce goods of Vietnam and Asia in general to consumers across the UK.

Longdan General Director Huynh Xuan Long said with good-quality agricultural products like rice and fresh fruit, Vietnam has potential to expand its market in the UK.

He suggested Vietnamese businesses satisfy requirements on food safety and pay more heed to brand building in the demanding market.

With its over 20-year experience in the UK, Longdan would support Vietnamese exporters to promote their products in the country through its supermarket chain, he said.

Also present at the opening ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Nguyen Hoang Long expressed his hope that Longdan will help Vietnamese enterprises boost exports to the UK, not only in Longdan supermarkets but also in other supermarket chains in the European nation.

Longdan has about 10 supermarkets specialising in Asian products, of which Vietnamese products make up about 30 percent. Its supermarkets import about 2,000 tonnes of Vietnamese goods each year./.