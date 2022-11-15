The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) launched a week promoting Vietnamese goods at a ceremony held at Co.opmart supermarket in Hanoi on November 14.

During the week, the supermarket will offer promotions and exchanges featuring Vietnamese products and brands.

The event forms part of the project on domestic market development in association with the “Vietnamese people prioritise Vietnamese goods” campaign for 2021-2025 approved by the Prime Minister on March 17, 2021.

Le Viet Nga, deputy head of the MoIT’s Domestic Market Department, noted that in response to the campaign, businesses have frequently coordinated and cooperated in production, distribution and circulation of goods, creating a sustainable, nationwide goods supply network that have operated smoothly even amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The programme is held annually by the MoIT at the national level with an array of promotion activities, she added.

The ministry on October 29 organised a similar festival at the pedestrian space around Hoan Kiem Lake in the heart of Hanoi.

Over the past years, Saigon Co.op – a leading retailer in Vietnam – has been the pioneer in the activities promoting Vietnamese goods, and supported the ministry in domestic market development.

The programme has been seen as an annual spotlight of Saigon Co.op towards made-in-Vietnam products, focusing on price reduction, targeting essential goods./.