|Vietnamese, Japanese firms unveil distribution agreement
The Vietnamese business delegation, accompanied by experts, also visited the manufacturing facility of AFC-HD AMS Life Science company where they gained firsthand insights into its production process. The company adheres rigorously to scientific and safety standards, using a modern and enclosed production line.
Hiroshi Suzuki, a representative of AFC-HD AMS Life Science, highlighted the company's involvement in the research and development of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, health food and healthcare products, adding that AFC-HD AMS Life Science is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
The same day, an agreement for the exclusive distribution of Hone Plus products in Vietnam was formalised at a signing ceremony between Luu Huy Nhat, Director of Ensou Vietnam, and Suzuki.
Nhat said products from AFC-HD AMS Life Science, including Hone Plus, must meet the stringent requirements of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and global export standards. Hone Plus, a nutritional supplement containing key ingredients such as calcium, collagen, vitamin D, L-Arginine, is designed to support growth in height among children./.